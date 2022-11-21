US Rapper Kanye West Announces Bid for 2024 Presidential Race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has announced that he will join the race for US president in 2024.

In a video interview with the X17online tabloid during a visit to one of Ye's ateliers, the cameraman asked him if he was going to run for president, to which the rapper replied with a simple "Yes." The video tour amply showcased merch for his Ye24 campaign.

"This is Milo (Yiannopoulos, a US media personality famous for his far-right opinions) right here, working on the campaign," Ye said.

In recent months Ye has provoked several large scandals with his controversial opinions, including on the BLM movement. In October, the rapper lost several business deals, including with sportswear giant Adidas, financial ties to JP Morgan Chase and the relationship with his talent agency after his comments that many considered to be anti-Semitic went viral.