US Rapper Kanye West Fails to Qualify for Presidential Ballot in South Carolina - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US rapper and fashion designer Kanye West on Monday failed to submit any of the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the US presidential ballot in the state of South Carolina, Palametto politics reported citing a spokesperson for the state Election Commission Chris Whitmire.

By the time the deadline passed at noon, neither West nor any representative from his campaign had delivered the petition, the report quoted Whitmire as saying. Whitmire added that no "late registration" will be allowed.

On Sunday, West staged his first electoral rally in South Carolina and ran advertisements on social media asking voters to sign the petition.

According to the publication, his only remaining option in South Carolina is to receive the presidential nomination from one of the ten certified political parties there.

West has missed the registration deadlines in a number of US states, including Texas, but has recently got on the ballot in Oklahoma by paying a fee.

West announced his presidential bid on July 4. He had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018.