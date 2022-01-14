UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 07:10 AM

US Rapper Kanye West Suspected of Punching Fan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US rapper Kanye West is suspected of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph, media reported.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday outside the Soho Warehouse club in Los Angeles, the TMZ news outlet reported.

West reportedly punched the fan twice: once in the head and once in the neck.

Eyewitnesses said that the autograph-seeker's head struck the ground hard when he fell.

The conflict erupted when the rapper asked the group of fans not to take photos, adding that they did not understand the difficulties he was facing. One of the autograph-seekers said that everybody had some family problems and after that was attacked by the rapper.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

