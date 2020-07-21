US Rapper West Fails to Qualify for Presidential Ballot in South Carolina - Election Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US rapper and fashion designer Kanye West on Monday failed to submit any of the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the US presidential ballot in the state of South Carolina, a spokesperson for the state Election Commission Chris Whitmire told Sputnik.

"The deadline has passed for any candidate to submit a petition for the November 3, 2020, General Election. Kanye West did not submit a petition," Whitmire said in written reply to a query.

On Sunday, West staged his first electoral rally in South Carolina and ran advertisements on social media asking voters to sign the petition.

According to the local newspaper Palametto politics, Kanye's only remaining option in South Carolina is to receive the presidential nomination from one of the ten certified political parties there.

West has missed the registration deadlines in a number of US states, including Texas, but has recently got on the ballot in Oklahoma by paying a fee.

West announced his presidential bid on July 4. He had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018.