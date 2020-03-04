(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut will not mend the global supply chain broken by the coronavirus epidemic, though it will provide the US economy some meaningful solace, Chairman Jay Powell said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The US Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut will not mend the global supply chain broken by the coronavirus epidemic, though it will provide the US economy some meaningful solace, Chairman Jay Powell said on Tuesday.

"We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection ... It won't fix a broken supply chain .. We get that," Powell told a news conference after the Fed took the unprecedented step of cutting the key US lending rate by a half point ahead of its monthly policy meeting scheduled March 17-18. "But we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy."

The rate cut resumes an easing cycle the Fed discontinued in December after three reductions in 2019 that erased a total of three-quarters of a point off rates. Powell said the move will help ease tight financial conditions on household and business incomes.

"The spread of the coronavirus has brought new challenges and risks. The virus and the measures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time. The magnitude and persistence of overall effects on the economy, however, remain highly uncertain and the situation remains a fluid one," Powell said.

He added that the effects on the tourism and travel activities were most visible, while concerns about global supply chains were being heard across industry.

The Fed decision on Tuesday came after President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the central bank for being slow in cutting rates in response to the viral epidemic.

Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, is particularly sensitive to the performance of the stock market, which he regularly tweets about as a measure of his success in office. Last week, US stocks suffered their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis on fears over the economic impact from the virus.

The president took aim at the Fed again on Tuesday despite the latest cut, saying on Twitter: "The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!"

Powell dismissed suggestions that the central bank was pressured by the president or his politics in deciding on the emergency cut.

"We will always make our decisions based on the best thinking we have based on what we learn from our outreach to businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions that we get every cycle through the reserve banks," he said. "And we're never going to consider any political considerations, whatsoever. We will not do that and it's very important the public understand that."

He said the Fed's dual mandate in any policy decision was to ensure "maximum employment and price stability."