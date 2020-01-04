UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rate Decision To Remain Unchanged In Light Of Economic Outlook - Federal Reserve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:07 PM

US Rate Decision to Remain Unchanged in Light of Economic Outlook - Federal Reserve

The US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates unchanged since the end of last year will be appropriate for a time despite continuous pressures to the economy, the central bank's December monetary policy meeting minutes showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates unchanged since the end of last year will be appropriate for a time despite continuous pressures to the economy, the central bank's December monetary policy meeting minutes showed.

"Participants regarded the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate for a time, as long as incoming information about the economy remained broadly consistent with the economic outlook," the Federal Reserve said in the minutes of the December 11 policy meeting held by its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members released on Friday. "Of course, if developments emerged that led to a material reassessment of the outlook, the stance of policy would need to adjust in a way that fostered the Committee's dual-mandate objectives.

"

The FOMC's December policy meeting left US interest rates unchanged in a 1.5-1.75 percent range. The central bank cut rates by a quarter percent point in three back-to-back policy meetings previously.

The committee's dual-mandate objective involves preserving economic growth and keeping inflation at a targeted 2 percent annual growth.

"Members judged that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective," the minutes stated.

The US economy grew by 2.1 percent per annum in the third quarter, on track to a record 11th year of expansion, according to latest available data. Unemployment, meanwhile, fell to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in November.

Related Topics

Bank November December Market

Recent Stories

Police recovers car stolen from Gujranwala, car-li ..

2 minutes ago

At least six people died, several others injured i ..

21 minutes ago

Iran UN envoy calls US killing of Gen. Soleimani ' ..

31 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Announces Deployment of ..

41 minutes ago

Harden's triple-double boosts Rockets, Celtics hol ..

41 minutes ago

Pompeo: Europe not 'helpful' as could be over Sole ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.