US Rate Decision to Remain Unchanged in Light of Economic Outlook - Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates unchanged since the end of last year will be appropriate for a time despite continuous pressures to the economy, the central bank's December monetary policy meeting minutes showed.

"Participants regarded the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate for a time, as long as incoming information about the economy remained broadly consistent with the economic outlook," the Federal Reserve said in the minutes of the December 11 policy meeting held by its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members released on Friday. "Of course, if developments emerged that led to a material reassessment of the outlook, the stance of policy would need to adjust in a way that fostered the Committee's dual-mandate objectives.

The FOMC's December policy meeting left US interest rates unchanged in a 1.5-1.75 percent range. The central bank cut rates by a quarter percent point in three back-to-back policy meetings previously.

The committee's dual-mandate objective involves preserving economic growth and keeping inflation at a targeted 2 percent annual growth.

"Members judged that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective," the minutes stated.

The US economy grew by 2.1 percent per annum in the third quarter, on track to a record 11th year of expansion, according to latest available data. Unemployment, meanwhile, fell to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in November.