US Rate Hikes Likely Higher Than Previously Thought, Long Way in Inflation Fight - Powell

US interest rate hikes could end up being a lot higher than once imagined and the fight against inflation has a long way to go, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday

"The ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in the Fed's semi-annual testimony to Congress. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."

Soon after the release of Powell's speech before its delivery in Congress,� the Fed-funds-futures � which serves as a barometer for upcoming rate decisions � priced in a 50-basis point hike for March 22, when the central bank is to decide on rates again. Prior to that, the Fed had been expected to adopt a hike of just 25 basis points.

"It's interesting that he's leaving the 25 vs 50 bps debate open," economist Adam Button said, referring to Powell's comments, in a post on the ForexLive forum. "This is a greenlight for (greater) hiking."

The Consumer Price Index, a broad gauge of inflation, hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in the United States during the year to June. It has moderated since, to an annualized growth of 6.4% in January, but remains well above the Fed's target of just 2% per year.

To clamp down on runaway price growth, the Fed added 450 basis points to interest rates since March last year via eight hikes. Prior to that, rates stood at nearly zero after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020.

The Fed's first post-COVID rate hike was a 25-basis point increase in March last year. It then moved up with a 50-basis point increase in May. After that, it executed four back-to-back hikes of 75 basis points from June through November.

Since, it has returned to a more modest 50-basis point increase in December and a 25-basis point hike in February.

"Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy," Powell said. "Recent economic data, particularly inflationary pressures, have been stronger than expected."

One of the Fed's biggest challenges has been stellar jobs data as the nation's labor market continues to stun economists with stupendous month after month.

Non-farm payrolls growth for last month was the strongest since July 2022, when the Labor Department reported jobs creation at 528,000. Economists polled by US media had only forecast a jobs growth of 188,000 for January. The outperformance pushed down the unemployment to 3.4% from December's 3.5%.

While policy-makers the world over typically celebrate on seeing good jobs numbers, the Fed is in a different predicament. The central bank wishes to see an easing of conditions that are a little "too good" now for the economy's own good - in this case, unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.

Economists say monthly jobs numbers need to grow meaningfully below expectations to create some ding at least in employment and wage security which the Fed suggests are its biggest two headaches now in fighting inflation.�