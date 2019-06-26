US Raytheon Unveils Security App Linking Android, iPhone Users During Emergencies

Raytheon announced in a press release on Wednesday a new application promising secure voice and data transmissions for users of both Android and iPhone mobile handsets, especially during emergencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Raytheon announced in a press release on Wednesday a new application promising secure voice and data transmissions for users of both Android and iPhone mobile handsets, especially during emergencies.

"NexGenTrac can help any organization or agency connect with and protect their people in emergency situations," Raytheon Vice President for Cybersecurity John DeSimone said in the release.

"Now available for global governments, agencies or companies supporting a variety of missions, this application provides an immediate secure link to employees."

Unlike many social media platforms used to provide status updates, NexGenTrac gives users the "ability to own and manage your data in a secure environment," the release said.

Raytheon promises that the application will be easy to use while providing "defense grade" security, according to the release.