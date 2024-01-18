(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The United States said Wednesday that it would put Yemen's Huthis back on a list of "terrorist" entities, but the announcement failed to deter them who responded by attacking a US-owned ship.

The Huthis have already faced multiple rounds of air strikes in response to their targeting of merchant vessels in the Red Sea, and vowed after the designation announcement that they would continue attacks they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

"The Department of State today is announcing the designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Huthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group, effective 30 days from today," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The Huthis must be held accountable for their actions, but it should not be at the expense of Yemeni civilians," he said.