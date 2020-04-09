US Re-Evaluating Financial Contribution to World Health Organization - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United States is re-evaluating its financial contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing.

"At this point we're re-evaluating our funding with respect to the World Health Organization," Pompeo said on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, Trump said WHO failed to take appropriate action to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and US funding to the agency would be put on hold.