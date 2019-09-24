US Reaches $13Mln Export Violation Deal With L3 Harris Technologies - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) L3 Harris Technologies has settled its alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act by paying a civil penalty of $13 million, the US Department of State announced in a media note.

"The US Department of State has concluded an administrative settlement with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (L3Harris) of Melbourne, Florida to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA)... and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)," the note said on Monday.

Under the terms of the three year Consent Agreement, L3 Harris will pay a civil penalty of $13 million of which half will be suspended provided that the funds are utilized to implement compliance measures to ensure the implementation of the agreement, the State Department said.

The agreement was reached to address alleged unauthorized exports of defense articles, including technical data involving radios and providing a false statement regarding the promised payment of a commission, the State Department added.

Other alleged violations covered by the deal were violating provisos, terms, and conditions of authorizations; and failing to properly manage temporary export licenses, according to the State Department.