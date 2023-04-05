Close
US Reaches $144.5Mln Deal With Victims Of Texas Church Mass Shooting - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

US Reaches $144.5Mln Deal With Victims of Texas Church Mass Shooting - Justice Dept.

The US Justice Department said it reached a $144.5 million settlement with the families of 26 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church in 2017

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US Justice Department said it reached a $144.5 million settlement with the families of 26 people killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church in 2017.

"The Justice Department announced today an agreement in principle to settle the civil cases arising out of the tragic November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed 26 worshippers and injured 22 others," the department said in a press release on Wednesday.

These tentative settlements, the release added, will resolve claims by over 75 plaintiffs who allege the Air Force was negligent in failing to transmit information to the national crime database about the shooter that could have prevented him from buying arms.

In February of 2022, a Federal judge ruled that the US government was liable for damages caused by the shooting.

Devin Kelley, the 26-year-old gunman involved in the shooting, was convicted of domestic violence in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in jail.

