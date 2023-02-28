UrduPoint.com

US Reaches $20Mln Settlement Agreement Over Alleged Arms Exports Violations - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Reaches $20Mln Settlement Agreement Over Alleged Arms Exports Violations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The US government has reached a $20 million settlement agreement with 3D Systems Corporation over alleged violations of arms export regulations, the State Department said in a statement.

The State Department and 3D Systems Corporation reached the agreement following an extensive review by the Office of Trade Controls Compliance, the statement said on Monday.

The settlement addresses alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the statement said.

"Under the terms of the 36-month Consent Agreement, 3D Systems Corporation will pay a civil penalty of $20,000,000. The Department has agreed to suspend $10,000,000 of this amount on the condition that the funds will be used for Department-approved Consent Agreement remedial compliance measures to strengthen 3D's compliance program," the statement said.

The settlement demonstrates the State Department's role in strengthening US industry by protecting US-origin technical data from unauthorized exports, the statement said.

The alleged ITAR violations occurred between 2012 and 2018 and involved potential unauthorized export of technical data to Germany, China and Taiwan, the statement also said.

The company cooperated with the State Department's review and began implementing remedial compliance measures, the statement said. As such, the department determined it is not appropriate to administratively debar 3D Systems Corporation at this time, the statement added.

Related Topics

Exports China Company Traffic Germany 2018 From Government Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

1 hour ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

3 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

3 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.