US Reaches Deal With Japan to Cut Tariffs on Japanese Steel Imports - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States will cut tariffs on Japanese steel imports to grow trade and relations with Tokyo and circumvent China's "unfair practices", the Trade and Commerce Departments said.

"This agreement, combined with last year's resolution with the European Union, will help us work together with Japan to combat China's anti-competitive, non-market trade actions in the steel sector, while helping us reach President Biden's ambitious global climate agenda," US Trade Representative Katharine Tai said in a statement on Monday.

Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced a new, so-called-232 tariff agreement with Japan that allows historically-based sustainable volumes of Japanese steel products to enter US markets without duty.

The statement said the deal will help ensure the long-term viability of the US steel sector and protect American jobs while giving relief to manufacturers in the United States seeking readily accessible, affordable steel to make their products.