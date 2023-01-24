US Reaches 'First Light' Milestone on Air Defense 50-Kilowatt Laser - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A new US-directed energy or laser air defense interceptor system has achieved its "first light" milestone in development, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday.

"Lockheed Martin achieved first light from the Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (DEIMOS) system, which verifies that the laser's optical performance parameters align with the system design parameters," the release said.

Lockheed Martin explained in the release that the DEIMOS system is a rugged, tactical laser.

"The 50 kW-class laser weapon system brings another critical piece to help ensure the US Army has a layered air defense capability. DEIMOS has been tailored from our prior laser weapon successes to affordably meet the Army's larger modernization strategy for air and missile defense," the release said.

The DEIMOS first light demonstration was a crucial milestone along the path to helping the Army perform its mission to deliver a maneuverable laser system capable of negating unmanned aerial systems, rotary-wing aircraft and rockets, artillery and mortars, the release added.