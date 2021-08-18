US Reaches Milestone 200Mln Americans With at Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Shot - White House

The US will reach a milestone of 200 million Americans vaccinated with at least one shot against the coronavirus once today's data is published, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Wednesday

"Once the numbers from today are reported, we will have reached two hundred million Americans with at least their first shot. That's a major milestone," Zients said at a press briefing.

Zients added that over the last two weeks nearly 7 million Americans got their first vaccine shot making it the highest two-week total since the beginning of June.

The past month has also seen a 75 percent increase in the average daily number of 12-15 year-olds vaccinated, Zients said.

The US started to report higher vaccination rates after the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 became the predominant strain across the country in July resulting in the number of cases reaching over 100,000 cases per day in August.