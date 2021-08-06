US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States has reached a milestone in that a half of the country's residents of all ages have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said on Friday.

"Friday just in: +821K [821,000] doses reported administered, including 565K [565,000] newly vaccinated. Seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11 percent from last week and 44 percent over past two weeks. 50 percent of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated," Shahpar said via Twitter.

The United States leads the world in the number of vaccinations as well as new coronavirus cases as the more transmissible Delta variant has become the predominant strain in the country and the world.

Over the past seven-day period, an average 700,000 doses have been administered daily in the United States, while the number of new coronavirus cases has increased by 43 percent to about 90,000 cases per day.