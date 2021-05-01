US Reaches Milestone of 100Mln Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States has crossed the mark of 100 million citizens fully vaccinated, nearly 40 percent of the US adult population, and remains on track to provide enough shots for the rest by the end of May, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announced on Friday.

"Today, we have reached a major milestone on the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated. Today, 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated. Nearly double the 55 million who were fully vaccinated the end of March," Zients said during a briefing.

The category of fully vaccinated includes individuals two weeks after getting their last shot.

"Over 300 million doses shipped, 220 million shots in arms, 100 million fully vaccinated individuals.

This represents significant progress and cause for hope," Zients said adding that the current daily vaccination rate stands at 2.6 million doses.

He reaffirmed plans to have enough vaccines to inoculate all adult Americans by the end of next month.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that the country may expect to return to a more normal lifestyle by July 1.

"If we can continue at this pace, case rates are coming down, the vaccinations are going up, I think, July 1 would be a reasonable target," she said.

Her forecast is in line with President Joe Biden's pledges to restore partial normalcy by Independence Day celebrated on July 4.