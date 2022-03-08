UrduPoint.com

US Reaches Out To Maduro In Energy Talks With Venezuela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 12:46 PM

A US delegation met with Venezuelan government officials in Caracus at the weekend for talks that included a discussion of energy supplies, the White House said Monday as Washington looks for ways to reduce its imports of Russian oil

Venezuela's opposition also said it had met with the high-level US delegation.

President Nicolas Maduro, with whose regime the United States broke off relations in 2019, has been among the few international figures to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in the wake of the invasion.

"As it relates to Venezuela, the purpose of the trip that was taken by administration officials was to discuss a range of issues including certainly energy, energy security," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

