US Reaction To Russian Arms Control Proposals Not Encouraging - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The initial US reaction to the Russian proposal to extend the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START) and join the moratorium on non-deployment of medium and shorter-range missiles is not encouraging, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"President Putin announced a decision not to deploy medium- and shorter-range ground-based missiles in Europe or other regions, if and while the Americans refrain from doing this. We urged the United States and NATO to join such a moratorium. We have also repeatedly proposed to Washington to begin negotiations on extending the START treaty. Russia and China are in favor of agreeing a legally binding document on the prevention of an arms race in outer space. But the  reaction of the United States and its allies has not been encouraging so far," Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

