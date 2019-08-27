UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks On 2020 Election Systems - Security Chief

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks on 2020 Election Systems - Security Chief

The US government is upgrading security measures in anticipation of ransomware attacks on voter data bases during the 2020 presidential election, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US government is upgrading security measures in anticipation of ransomware attacks on voter data bases during the 2020 presidential election, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs said on Tuesday.

"Recent history has shown that state and county governments and those who support them are targets for ransomware attacks," Krebs said in the statement provided to Fox news. "Voter registration databases could be an attractive target for these attacks."

Krebs added his agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is working with local election officials and private-sector security experts to protect election databases from ransomware.

Ransomware is a form of blackmail in which hackers encrypt a database and offer the victim a key to unencrypt the data for a price.

A number of cities in the United States, including Atlanta and Baltimore, have been targeted in high-profile ransomware attacks, which the FBI has described as the fastest growing hacker threat.

Related Topics

Election Price Baltimore Atlanta United States FBI 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Iran to Lift Jail, Lash Sentences for 3 ..

30 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister fears mass genocide of Muslim p ..

34 seconds ago

Israel's Actions in Mideast May Have Large-Scale M ..

35 seconds ago

ANF arrests seven narcotics smugglers

40 seconds ago

Dutch company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Gen Xu Qiliang conveys reaffirmation of China's fu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.