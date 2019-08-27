US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks on 2020 Election Systems - Security Chief

The US government is upgrading security measures in anticipation of ransomware attacks on voter data bases during the 2020 presidential election, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US government is upgrading security measures in anticipation of ransomware attacks on voter data bases during the 2020 presidential election , Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs said on Tuesday.

"Recent history has shown that state and county governments and those who support them are targets for ransomware attacks," Krebs said in the statement provided to Fox news. "Voter registration databases could be an attractive target for these attacks."

Krebs added his agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is working with local election officials and private-sector security experts to protect election databases from ransomware.

Ransomware is a form of blackmail in which hackers encrypt a database and offer the victim a key to unencrypt the data for a price.

A number of cities in the United States, including Atlanta and Baltimore, have been targeted in high-profile ransomware attacks, which the FBI has described as the fastest growing hacker threat.