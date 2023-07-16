Open Menu

US Ready For Any Russian Decision On Grain Deal Extension - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The United States is ready for any Russian decision on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, whether it continues or not, and is working closely with Ukraine on this issue, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"It is possible that Russia pulls out of it, it is possible they continue... We are prepared for any scenario and we're working closely with the Ukrainians on that," Sullivan told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday.

US believes Russia's withdrawal from the agreement will "come at an enormous diplomatic cost to Russia going forward," but the choice is up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sullivan added.

