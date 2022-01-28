US Ready for Bilateral, NATO Talks With Russia - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States stands ready for bilateral talks with Russia as well as for negotiations within NATO and OSCE, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said On Thursday.

"From where we're standing, the ball is in their (Russia's) court. But we are ready for talks bilaterally, NATO-Russia, OSCE whenever they are ready," Nuland said during a press briefing.