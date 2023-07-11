Open Menu

US Ready For New START Treaty Talks With Russia - Arms Control Under Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

US Ready for New START Treaty Talks With Russia - Arms Control Under Secretary

The United States is ready to hold talks with Russia regarding the suspended New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, but there are obstacles, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Tuesda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The United States is ready to hold talks with Russia regarding the suspended New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, but there are obstacles, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to have discussions with Russia. Having said that, we understand that there are obviously obstacles to doing it, including whether Russia would act in good faith," Jenkins said during a media briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States Media

Recent Stories

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

6 minutes ago
 Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

6 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

5 minutes ago
Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

5 minutes ago
 PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

13 minutes ago
 Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PA ..

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

13 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

33 minutes ago
 ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in mil ..

ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in military check-post attack case

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World