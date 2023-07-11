US Ready for New START Treaty Talks With Russia - Arms Control Under Secretary

The United States is ready to hold talks with Russia regarding the suspended New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, but there are obstacles, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Tuesda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The United States is ready to hold talks with Russia regarding the suspended New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, but there are obstacles, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to have discussions with Russia. Having said that, we understand that there are obviously obstacles to doing it, including whether Russia would act in good faith," Jenkins said during a media briefing.