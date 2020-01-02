The United States is ready to take preemptive action if needed to defend its personnel, allies and interests in the Middle East against Iranian bad behavior, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in an interview on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The United States is ready to take preemptive action if needed to defend its personnel, allies and interests in the middle East against Iranian bad behavior, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in an interview on Thursday.

"He [US President Donald Trump] is committed to defending our interests, our personnel, our friends in the region and of course standing up to Iran and deterring Iranian bad behavior. We will either respond or take preemptive action as necessary to make sure that we defend those interests," Esper told FOX tv Channel.

The Pentagon on Tuesday sent reinforcement to the Middle East after the US embassy in Iraq was besieged by supporters of a pro-Iranian militia that came under US fire over the weekend. Protesters set a section of its fence on fire and tried to break into the walled compound.