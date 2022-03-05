US Ready for Russian Cyberattacks, Cannot Say Why Russia Did Not Launch Any - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United States is prepared for possible Russian cyberattacks though no incidents have occurred in recent weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

When asked whether Russia has carried out any offensives on the cyber front against the United States, Psaki said, "In terms of why not yet, I can't speak to that. But we are certainly prepared if that does happen."