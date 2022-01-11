US Ready for 'Serious' Diplomacy With North Korea - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States is prepared to engage in serious diplomacy with North Korea, and Pyongyang must now choose a path to peace, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Monday.

Thomas-Greenfield said she stood in unified condemnation of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch conducted off its east coast on January 5.

"These actions increase the risks of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability," Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of the UN Security Council's closed consultations on the missile launch. "Our goal remains complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We are prepared to engage in and support serious and sustained diplomacy to that end. It is the DPRK (North Korea) that now must choose dialogue and peace over its unlawful and threatening weapons program."