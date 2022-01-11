UrduPoint.com

US Ready For 'Serious' Diplomacy With North Korea - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Ready for 'Serious' Diplomacy With North Korea - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States is prepared to engage in serious diplomacy with North Korea, and Pyongyang must now choose a path to peace, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Monday.

Thomas-Greenfield said she stood in unified condemnation of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch conducted off its east coast on January 5.

"These actions increase the risks of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability," Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of the UN Security Council's closed consultations on the missile launch. "Our goal remains complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We are prepared to engage in and support serious and sustained diplomacy to that end. It is the DPRK (North Korea) that now must choose dialogue and peace over its unlawful and threatening weapons program."

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Pyongyang United States North Korea January

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

1 hour ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

1 hour ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

1 hour ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.