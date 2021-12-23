UrduPoint.com

US Ready For Talks With Russia In Early January, No Date Or Location Set - Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:01 PM

US Ready for Talks With Russia in Early January, No Date or Location Set - Official

The United States is prepared to hold security talks with Russia early next month through various channels, including the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE, a senior administration official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States is prepared to hold security talks with Russia early next month through various channels, including the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"We said publicly, to the Russian Government will prepare to meet in early January, we have not yet set a date or location for those talks," the senior official told reporters.

