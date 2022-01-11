US Ready for Talks With Russia on Bilateral Issues as Soon as Practical - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States is ready to continue talks with Russia as soon as it is practical to address the bilateral issues identified during security consultations in Geneva earlier on Monday, Department of State spokesman Ned price told a press briefing.

"We are ready to continue discussions on the bilateral issues we identified today as soon as it's practical, and we made that clear in the discussions today," Price said.