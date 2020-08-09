UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Assist Lebanon In Beirut Blast Investigation - Trump

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

US Ready to Assist Lebanon in Beirut Blast Investigation - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump took part on Sunday in an international videoconference on humanitarian assistance to Lebanon and expressed US readiness to help investigate the recent powerful deadly explosion in Beirut, the White House said.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands ready and willing to continue providing aid to help the people of Lebanon in their recovery. The President agreed with the other leaders to work closely together in international response efforts. President Trump also urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist," the statement said.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

Related Topics

White House Trump Beirut United States Lebanon Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.