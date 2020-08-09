US Ready to Assist Lebanon in Beirut Blast Investigation - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump took part on Sunday in an international videoconference on humanitarian assistance to Lebanon and expressed US readiness to help investigate the recent powerful deadly explosion in Beirut, the White House said.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands ready and willing to continue providing aid to help the people of Lebanon in their recovery. The President agreed with the other leaders to work closely together in international response efforts. President Trump also urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist," the statement said.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.