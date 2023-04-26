US Ready to Begin Talks on New Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia - Senior Official

The United States would absolutely like Russia to resume its participation in the New START Treaty or begin talks on a new pact to limit nuclear weapons, US National Nuclear Security Administration chief Jill Hruby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States would absolutely like Russia to resume its participation in the New START Treaty or begin talks on a new pact to limit nuclear weapons, US National Nuclear Security Administration chief Jill Hruby said on Wednesday.

"We lose a lot by their (Russia's) suspension from this treaty in terms of stability precautions. So, we would absolutely like them to come back into compliance with that treaty or begin the discussion of another treaty that limits the number of nuclear weapons...," Hruby told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.