US Ready to Conclude Memorandum on Arms Control With Russia Tomorrow - Billingslea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The United States is ready to conclude a presidential memorandum with Russia on the question of extending the New START treaty, a vital piece of arms control infrastructure, as soon as tomorrow, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

According to Billingslea, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have discussed the issue on multiple occasions. However, the arms control envoy said that Washington is waiting for Moscow to show its desire to find an agreement.

The US special envoy added that Washington was prepared to allow the New START treaty to expire this coming February should Washington and Moscow fail to conclude the presidential memorandum, stating that the treaty puts additional restrictions on the US that are detrimental.

Washington has offered Moscow the opportunity to conclude an agreement resembling a treaty on arms control that would not require ratification, before the New START treaty is extended, Billingslea stated.

The US special envoy added that this represented a good deal, which was particularly crucial given that mutual trust between Moscow and Washington was at a low point.

Should Russia refuse to accept the deal, Moscow can expect to be offered worse terms at the negotiating table if Trump is re-elected on November 3, when the US holds its presidential election, Billingslea remarked.

The New START treaty is the only active arms control agreement still in force between Russia and the United States. It is scheduled to expire on February 5.