US Ready To Consider France, UK Participation In Arms Control Talks - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Ready to Consider France, UK Participation in Arms Control Talks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United States is ready to consider including in nuclear arms control framework France and UK, not just China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov suggested France and the United Kingdom join as well. We are happy to consider that too," Pompeo told reporters.

