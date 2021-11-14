WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The United States is willing to consider lowering some of the tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration against China, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

"The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that we are revisiting the phase one trade deal and recognizing requests to reduce tariffs in some areas.

So that's certainly something that's under consideration," Yellen said in an interview with CBS, aired on Sunday.

The Trump White House imposed various tariffs on steel, aluminum as well as some products from China to counteract Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices which the Chinese side denied.