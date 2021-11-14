UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China - Treasury Secretary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China - Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The United States is willing to consider lowering some of the tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration against China, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

"The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that we are revisiting the phase one trade deal and recognizing requests to reduce tariffs in some areas.

So that's certainly something that's under consideration," Yellen said in an interview with CBS, aired on Sunday.

The Trump White House imposed various tariffs on steel, aluminum as well as some products from China to counteract Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices which the Chinese side denied.

Related Topics

Katherine China White House Trump Beijing United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence concludes deals worth AED 5 bi ..

Ministry of Defence concludes deals worth AED 5 billion on the first day of Duba ..

46 minutes ago
 Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes t ..

Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes today

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of 173 for Australia

1 hour ago
 ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.