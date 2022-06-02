UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Consider New Round Of Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept. Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 10:42 PM

US Ready to Consider New Round of Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept. Official

The United States is prepared to consider a new round of strategic dialogue with Russia but wants to see evidence Moscow will engage in good-faith negotiations, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States is prepared to consider a new round of strategic dialogue with Russia but wants to see evidence Moscow will engage in good-faith negotiations, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Thursday.

"It's very hard now to understand how we can acknowledge and accept that they would be willing to engage with us in good faith with such a demonstration of inability to absorb what we are trying to work with them on ... I think if there were some way to indicate good faith on their side, to indicate that the dialogue would be more meaningful than just another meeting in Geneva, we could consider something, but at this point ... its very hard to figure out how we can sit," Stewart said during the Arms Control Conference in Washington.

