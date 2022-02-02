US Ready to Consider Signing Document With Russia on Security Issues of Mutual Interest

The United States is ready to consider the possibility of signing a document with Russia on security issues of mutual interest, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to consider the possibility of signing a document with Russia on security issues of mutual interest, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"We are ready to consider arrangements or agreements with Russia on issues of bilateral concern, to include written, signed instruments, to address our respective security concerns," the document read.

Washington also expressed readiness to discuss additional measures to prevent incidents at sea and in the air "that do not erode the core precepts of international law."

Additionally, the US would like to discuss with Russia mutual obligations to limit the deployment of offensive missile systems and forces in Ukraine, the document added.