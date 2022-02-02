UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Consider Signing Document With Russia On Security Issues Of Mutual Interest

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 01:39 PM

US Ready to Consider Signing Document With Russia on Security Issues of Mutual Interest

The United States is ready to consider the possibility of signing a document with Russia on security issues of mutual interest, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to consider the possibility of signing a document with Russia on security issues of mutual interest, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"We are ready to consider arrangements or agreements with Russia on issues of bilateral concern, to include written, signed instruments, to address our respective security concerns," the document read.

Washington also expressed readiness to discuss additional measures to prevent incidents at sea and in the air "that do not erode the core precepts of international law."

Additionally, the US would like to discuss with Russia mutual obligations to limit the deployment of offensive missile systems and forces in Ukraine, the document added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Spain United States

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

8 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

5 seconds ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

7 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

50 seconds ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

52 seconds ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>