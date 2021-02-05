WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The United States is ready to cooperate with China when such collaboration meets Washington's interests, President Joe Biden said in his first speech on US foreign policy at the State Department.

"We are ready to work with Beijing when it is in America's interest to do so," Biden said on Thursday.

The US president characterized China as being the United States' "most serious competitor."

Biden accused China of human right abuses and intellectual property violations, and promised to confront the challenges Beijing poses particularly in the economic arena.

"We will take on directly the challenges posed to our prosperity, security and democratic values," Biden said.