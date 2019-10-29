UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Cooperate With New Argentine President Fernandez - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United States is ready to continue cooperation with Argentina after Alberto Fernandez's victory in the presidential election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got over 40 percent.

"We congratulate the people of Argentina on holding successful presidential elections on October 27 and stand ready to work with Alberto Fernandez as the new President of Argentina to address the interests our countries share," Pompeo said on Monday in a statement, published by the Department of State.

Washington wants to promote regional security, prosperity and rule-of-law via the cooperation with Buenos Aires, according to the secretary of state.

"The United States and Argentina enjoy a long-standing and mutually respectful partnership, which has benefited both nations and is testimony to our many shared democratic values and priorities. We look forward to working with the Fernandez administration to promote regional security, prosperity, and rule-of-law," Pompeo added.

The Argentine president-elect will assume the office on December 10.

