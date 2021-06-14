UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Cooperate With Russia On Strategic Stability, Syria, Arctic - White House

Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

US Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Strategic Stability, Syria, Arctic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Washington is open to finding common ground with Moscow on several issues, including strategic stability, Syria and the Arctic, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

After this weekend's G7 summit in the UK's southwestern county of Cornwall, US President Joe Biden headed for Brussels where the NATO summit will be held on Monday. On Wednesday, Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"We will see where we get. There's the question of strategic stability. There's the question of Syria and humanitarian access. There are issues related to the Arctic. There are other places where it would be in our interest to find a basis to work with Russia," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He emphasized that the US was prepared to respond to any "harmful activities" on the part of Russia but was also looking for "areas where, in our common interest, we can work together to produce outcomes that are ” that work for the United States."

Sullivan said that Biden was going to discuss his upcoming summit with Putin behind closed doors with NATO allies.

Biden said on Sunday that he was going to be "very straightforward" with the Russian President during their negotiations in Geneva on June 16.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday, the US leader confirmed that there would be separate press conferences with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

