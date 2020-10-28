US Ready to Deploy Missiles in Europe to Deter Russia - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The United States will deploy its ballistic missiles in Europe if necessary to deter Russia, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"We got out of the INF Treaty, we are developing hypersonic weapons, we are developing ballistic missile delivery systems that will keep America safe, will keep our Navy safe, our marines, our airmen, our soldiers who are deployed out in the Info-Pacific, that will defend our allies, that will deter China," O'Brien stated.

"And we'll deploy the same missiles if necessary in Europe to deter the Russians, the Russian Federation."