US Ready To Discuss All Issues On New START Treaty - State Dept.
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Washington remains ready to meet, discuss US and Russian compliance concerns and all other issues related to New START treaty implementation, the State Department said on Wednesday.
"The United States remains ready to meet and discuss U.S. and Russian compliance concerns and all other issues related to implementation of the treaty," the statement read.