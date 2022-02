US Ready to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures With Russia Regarding Exercises in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to discuss with Russia confidence-building measures regarding military exercises held in Europe, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposals obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"The United States ... is prepared to discuss measures to increase confidence regarding significant ground-based exercises in Europe, including, but not limited to, notification commitments and modernization of the Vienna Document," the document read.