US Ready to Discuss European Security After Conflict in Ukraine - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is ready to discuss European security after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ends, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"If and when Russia is ready to work for 'true peace,' the United States will respond in concert with Ukraine and other allies and partners around the world.

And along with Ukraine, allies and partners, we would be prepared to have a broader discussion on European security that promotes stability and transparency," Blinken said during his address in the city hall of Helsinki.