US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as Russia Requests - OSCE Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the indivisibility of security at the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) as they have requested, Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has made clear that it wishes to discuss indivisibility of security, and frankly, we're ready and willing to have that discussion... So our message to Russia is clear: let's engage in dialogue and diplomacy, not conflict and confrontation," Carpenter told a press briefing.

The OSCE on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of the Renewed OSCE European Security Dialogue in Vienna, Austria. The meeting was the initiative of OSCE Chairman and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.