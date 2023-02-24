UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Engage In Negotiations On Ukraine But 'Nature Of Peace' Matters Most - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Ready to Engage in Negotiations on Ukraine But 'Nature of Peace' Matters Most - Blinken

The United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but what matters is the nature of peace that would ensue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but what matters is the nature of peace that would ensue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States has long made it clear even before this war that we're prepared to engage in any meaningful diplomatic effort to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine. But history teaches us that it's the nature of peace that matters," Blinken told the UN Security Council.

Any peace that legitimizes Russia's "aggression" will weaken the United Nations Charter, Blinken added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Ka ..

Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

6 minutes ago
 UAE supports framework agreement in Sudan

UAE supports framework agreement in Sudan

9 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to suspe ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to suspend power supply from Feb 25 to ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker set up necessary for holding transparent ..

Caretaker set up necessary for holding transparent elections: Minister for Inter ..

9 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) cuts 1 ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) cuts 10,791 connections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.