US Ready To Engage In Negotiations On Ukraine But 'Nature Of Peace' Matters Most - Blinken
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but what matters is the nature of peace that would ensue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"The United States has long made it clear even before this war that we're prepared to engage in any meaningful diplomatic effort to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine. But history teaches us that it's the nature of peace that matters," Blinken told the UN Security Council.
Any peace that legitimizes Russia's "aggression" will weaken the United Nations Charter, Blinken added.