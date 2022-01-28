UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Engage In Serious, Sustained Diplomacy With North Korea - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Ready to Engage in Serious, Sustained Diplomacy With North Korea - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is ready to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with North Korea and continues to take action to prevent the latter from acquiring weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, the State Department said on Thursday, following Pyongyang's latest projectile launches.

"We are continuing to take action alongside the international community to prevent the advancement of the DPRK's WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs following recent launches," spokesman Ned price told a press briefing. "We remain prepared to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy just as we continue to take very seriously the provocations that we've seen from the DPRK.

"

Washington has no hostile intent toward North Korea, continues to seek dialogue and is prepared to meet with the country's leadership without preconditions, Price added.

The US still has not received any response from Pyongyang to the proposal to engage constructively, the official noted

North Korea has conducted six missile launches earlier this month, including tests of alleged hypersonic missiles. The latest launch took place on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Price United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

2 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

2 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>