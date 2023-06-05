US Ready to Engage With Russia, China on Arms Control - State Department

The United States is ready to engage with Russia and China on arms control in both bilateral and multilateral formats, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States is ready to engage with Russia and China on arms control in both bilateral and multilateral formats, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"The United States is ready to engage with Russia and China on the implementation of existing agreements on how to advance arms control and risk reduction both bilaterally and in appropriate multilateral fora," Patel said during a press briefing.