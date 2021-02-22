UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Engage With Russia In Discussions On Arms Control, Security Issues - Blinken

US Ready to Engage with Russia in Discussions on Arms Control, Security Issues - Blinken

The United States is ready to hold new talks with Russia on arms control and other security issues with the goal of improving strategic stability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

"The United States is ready to engage Russia in strategic stability discussions on arms control and emerging security issues," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Conference on Disarmament.

He noted that one of the first things President Joe Biden did after assuming office was to extend the New START Treaty with Russia for another 5 years.

"That decision made our countries and the world safer, and it was only the beginning of our efforts to address nuclear threats," Blinken said.

At the same time, Washington "will be clear-eyed" about the broader issues emerging with Russia over nuclear arsenals, he added.

