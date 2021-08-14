US Ready to Evacuate Mission in Kabul, Destroy Sensitive Materials, Burn Flags - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The United States is preparing a full evacuation of its mission in Kabul and is already destroying sensitive materials and burning flags, sources familiar with the matter told Politico's newsletter NatSec Daily.

The sources claim the US Defense Department sees a full embassy evacuation as "inevitable."

"Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice. Please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property. Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts," the memo, obtained by NatSec Daily, said.

According to the memo, the embassy's personnel should get rid of the materials via a disintegrator, burn bins, an incinerator or a compactor.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, US State Department said that the US embassy in Kabul remained open at its current location. It added that the US expected to further decrease its staff in the embassy in Kabul over the security situation on the ground.

Afghanistan has recently suffered a spike in violence as the Taliban (banned in Russia) have begun an offensive across the country since the foreign forces began withdrawing after more than two decades of the war.

So far, militants have managed to take over major parts of the country's north and west, including 18 provincial capitals, and continue to target major cities.