US Ready To Expedite Sensitive Medical Equipment Exports To Iran If Requested - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

US Ready to Expedite Sensitive Medical Equipment Exports to Iran if Requested - Treasury

The United States presently has no requests to allow exports of sensitive medical equipment to Iran amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, Washington stands ready to expedite such equipment if asked, US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The United States presently has no requests to allow exports of sensitive medical equipment to Iran amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, Washington stands ready to expedite such equipment if asked, US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday.

"There are some sensitive items that are subject to a specific licensing requirement. I think the question is: Do we know that those would help Iran? Are they not getting to Iran?" Gacki said. "You know, we've been monitoring our incoming requests very closely. I know of no current request to export that type of equipment to Iran... If it does come in, we would expedite it, absolutely."

Gacki noted that a ban has not been imposed on exporting personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 respirator masks and certain types of ventilators and they are general license authorized.

"We are always looking for other equipment that might be needed. But keep in mind, this is a unique experience for all... a lot of these PPE is probably needed here as well," Gacki added.

Iran, a country that is among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, has repeatedly said that US sanctions have hindered Tehran's efforts to combat the spread of the virus and prevented the imports of essential medical goods to respond to the pandemic.

In late March, permanent United Nations representatives Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, and Venezuela sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting on unilateral sanctions imposed on several countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Russia-drafted General Assembly resolution calling for solidarity and global sanctions relief was blocked by the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Georgia.

